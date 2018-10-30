Humans and chocolate: a 5,000-year love story

Archaeologists have long believed that ancient civilisations in Central America started drinking concoctions of cacao the bean-like seeds from which cocoa and chocolate are made from around 3,900 years ago.

But in a study that shifts the origins of chocolate centuries backwards, a team of scientists travelled to Santa Ana-La Florida, in modern day Ecuador, the earliest known archaeological site of the Mayo-Chinchipe civilisation.

They analysed artefacts from tombs and ceremonial pyres including ceramic bowls, jars and bottles as well as stone bowls and mortars for theobromine, a bitter chemical found in cacao.

The team found starch grains characteristic of cacao in around a third of items examined, including the charred residue of a ceramic receptacle dated to be 5,450 years old.

That suggests that humans have been consuming cacao for roughly 1,500 years longer than previously thought, and locates its discovery in the upper Amazon region.

Unlike the sugar and fat-laden creations of chocolatiers today, cacao drinks were prized for their medicinal value and often served during religious ceremonies.

Cacao was also a key trading commodity and its seeds were even used as payment and as currency in some parts of Central America.

"Since these ceramic vessels are found in ceremonial locations, including as offerings in tombs, it is likely that cacao was an important component of ritually significant drinks," said Michael Blake, from the University of British Columbia's Department of Anthropology.