Brown labrador dogs have shorter lives, study finds

  • Monday 22, October 2018 in 12:03 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: Brown labrador dogs have shorter lives than black and yellow labradors, probably due to inbreeding, according to a university study released Monday.
A team led by scientists from the University of Sydney studied statistics of 33,000 labradors in Britain and found that the lives of chocolate labradors were on average 10 per cent shorter than those of different coloured dogs of the same breed.
 
Non-brown labradors had a median longevity of 12.1 years.
 
labradors were also twice as likely to get ear inflammation and four times as likely to suffer from pyo-traumatic dermatitis, a skin infection commonly known as hot spot.
 
The study was co-authored with scientists from London’s Royal Veterinary College, and may be extended to study labradors in Australia, where they are the most popular breed of dog.