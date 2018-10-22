Brown labrador dogs have shorter lives, study finds

A team led by scientists from the University of Sydney studied statistics of 33,000 labradors in Britain and found that the lives of chocolate labradors were on average 10 per cent shorter than those of different coloured dogs of the same breed.

Non-brown labradors had a median longevity of 12.1 years.

labradors were also twice as likely to get ear inflammation and four times as likely to suffer from pyo-traumatic dermatitis, a skin infection commonly known as hot spot.

The study was co-authored with scientists from London’s Royal Veterinary College, and may be extended to study labradors in Australia, where they are the most popular breed of dog.