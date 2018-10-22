Pando, the world's largest living organism, is in danger of collapse

According to a new study published on Wednesday in PLOS One by Utah State University researchers Paul Rogers, Ph.D. and Darren McAvoy, Ph.D., the Pando is in danger of collapse.

According to Inverse, Pando is a massive grove of 47,000 genetically identical stems growing from a single underground root system of a quaking aspen tree that covers an area of 107 acres.

According to Forbes, aspens have the ability to produce clones through offshoots from their root system and are able to colonize large areas of land through the root system.

The new study found that the Pando has been declining in size for decades and has not been able to replace dying aspens.

The scientists found that a combination of grazing animals, like mule deer and cattle, and human encroachment have led to the Pando collapse.

The researchers found that protective fencing was effective at protecting the Pando.