Plant burgers could help lead the way to climate salvation

  • Sunday 14, October 2018 in 2:40 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Two Californian companies, recognised as innovators by the United Nations, want us to replace meat with their plant-based protein food products.
Give up burgers to save the planet is the message from scientists.
 
A major study says people should move to plant-based diets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than a half.
 
But you could still enjoy these burgers - they contain no meat, but look, smell and taste like the real thing.
 
Two Californian companies, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, aim to persuade carnivores to eat plant-based alternatives.
 
They take the components of meat - protein, fat, water and trace minerals - from other sources.
 
And use plant proteins to reproduce the taste of a meat burger.
 
The food tech firms want to reduce the environmental impact of global food production.