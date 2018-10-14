Plant burgers could help lead the way to climate salvation

Give up burgers to save the planet is the message from scientists.

A major study says people should move to plant-based diets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than a half.

But you could still enjoy these burgers - they contain no meat, but look, smell and taste like the real thing.

Two Californian companies, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, aim to persuade carnivores to eat plant-based alternatives.

They take the components of meat - protein, fat, water and trace minerals - from other sources.

And use plant proteins to reproduce the taste of a meat burger.

The food tech firms want to reduce the environmental impact of global food production.