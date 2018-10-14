Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

They said millions of women each year may be putting themselves and their babies at unnecessary risk by undergoing C-sections at rates "that have virtually nothing to do with evidence-based medicine".

In 2015, the most recent year for which complete data is available, doctors performed 29.7 million C-sections worldwide 21 percent of all births. This was up from 16 million in 2000, or 12 percent of all births, according to research published in The Lancet.

It is estimated that the operation a vital surgical procedure when complications occur during birth -- is necessary 10-15 percent of the time.

But the research found wildly varying country rates of C-section use, often according to economic status: in at least 15 countries more than 40 percent births are performed using the practice, often on wealthier women in private facilities.

In Brazil, Egypt and Turkey, more than half of all births are done via C-section.

The Dominican Republic has the highest rate of any nation, with 58.1 percent of all babies delivered using the procedure.

But in close to a quarter of nations surveyed, C-section use is significantly lower than average.

Authors pointed out that while the procedure is generally over-used in many middle- and high-income settings, women in low-income situations often lack necessarily access to what can be a life-saving procedure.

Jane Sandall, professor of social science and women's health at King's College London and a study author, told AFP that there were a variety of reasons women were increasingly opting for surgery.