Satellite images show expansion of coal power in China

There was an increase in new coal projects at the provincial level between 2014 and 2016, up to 259 gigawatts of coal-energy capacity, according to a study by Coal Swarm.

The Chinese government ordered the Huadian Nanxiong coal power plant to be suspended in January 2017, however, two new cooling towers were added in March 2018.

Other images show water vapor appearing from cooling towers at the Zhoukou Longda power station in central China, which means the plant is still in operation.

At present China has 993 gigawatts of coal power capacity but the new coal projects would lead to a 25 percent increase, according to Coal Swarm.

China's central government had issued suspension orders from more than 100 coal plants, but the satellite images show these efforts have not been effective.

According to the lead author of the study, all coal plants would need to be phased out by 2045 to avoid effects of climate change, according to the lead author of the study.