For African bush elephants, wrinkles are cool

Wrinkles might just be the elephant's beauty secret.

A new study has revealed the workings behind nature's design.

It seems the folds in an elephant's skin play a key role in keeping them cool.

While African tuskers are used to baking sunshine, the huge mammals don't have sweat glands.

That should make it tricky to avoid over-heating, which is where the deeply grooved skin comes in.

The findings are from scientists at the University of Geneva and the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics.

They say the wrinkled pattern is made up of fractures in the brittle outer layer of skin.

It allows elephants to retain five to 10 times more water than if the skin was smooth.

Besides regulating body temperature, the fissures also help fight off bugs and defend against sun damage.

For elephants at least, wrinkles are far from ugly.