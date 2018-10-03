Australia could be first to eliminate cervical cancer : study

By 2022, cervical cancer rates are predicted to drop to less than six cases per 100,000 people and thus be classified as a "rare cancer," said the study, based on modelling by the Australian charity Cancer Council.

Cervical cancer rates will continue to drop to below the "elimination" threshold of four new cases per 100 000 by 2035, according to their models.

The researchers attributed progress in the fight against the disease to nationwide programmes aimed at preventing it, beginning with the launch of a national screening programme in 1991.

In 2007, Australia became one of the first countries in the world to introduce a HPV vaccination programme for girls, which was later extended to boys.

Researchers also said associated mortality would likely fall below the rate of 1 per 100,000 women by 2047. But they warned "elimination is only likely if HPV vaccination and screening continue at their current rates."

Currently, Australia's annual cervical cancer rate stands at seven cases per 100,000 people, about half the global average.