Limited screen time for children associated with better cognition

According to a study published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, the Canadian 24-hour Movement Guidelines recommends 9 to 11 hours of sleep per night, less than two hours of screen time, and an hour of physical activity daily for kids aged 8 to 11.

But a study of 4,520 U.S. children found that only 5 percent met all three recommendations. Forty-one percent met at least one guideline, 25 percent met two guidelines, while 29 percent met none at all.

On average, American children slept 9.1 hours per night, had 3.6 hours of recreational screen time per day, and 3.7 hours of physical activity per week.

According to the findings, screen time and sleep had the strongest links to improved cognition, and kids with more than two hours of screen time had poorer development.

Researchers say parents should manage screen time, and suggest encouraging more physical activity and tech-free zones.