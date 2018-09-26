Scientists solve mystery of why orange turned purple out of the blue

The forensic investigation was prompted after Neti Moffitt, a mother in a Brisbane suburb, earlier this month reported finding several slices of oranges mysteriously turn bright purple sometime after she had cut one open for her 2-year-old son.

"It looks like someone's dipped it on an ink pad, which I guarantee you we haven't," she had then told Australian broadcaster ABC.

The fruit reportedly tasted normal and caused no ill effect in the child, but nobody could explain why the colour had changed.

Australian health authorities said Wednesday it was due to a natural reaction between the fruit and a sharpened knife.

Stewart Carswell, the chief chemist for Queensland health department, said "numerous tests" were conducted to determine the cause.

The results revealed that anthocyanins - a naturally occurring antioxidant in oranges - had reacted with the iron particles found on the newly sharpened knife blade, causing it to go purple, he said.

Carswell described the investigation as unusual.

"We see samples that range from blood, urine, water, soil, fish and foodstuffs. So to have an orange come through was really different for our team," he said in a statement.

The department also said the oranges did not pose a health risk.

The Brisbane mother said she was feeling "amazement."

"I'm glad we could find an answer, that would've been a real headscratcher otherwise," she told Australian broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.