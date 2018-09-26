Many doctors in India miss TB signs: study

Tuberculosis or TB, an airborne infection, remains a major public health issue in India, China and Indonesia, among other countries.

It killed 1.7 million people in 2017, according to the World Health Organization, and a global health summit will be held at the United Nations on Wednesday to raise funds to eradicate the disease.

But the primary care physicians who see patients when they start coughing are the weak link in the fight against the pandemic at least in the two cities where the study took place, the metropolis of Mumbai and eastern Patna.

The experiment was financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and led by a team of researchers from McGill University, the World Bank and Johns Hopkins University. The results were published in PLOS Medicine.

It took place across 10 months between 2014 and 2015. Twenty-four "simulated patients" went to 1,288 private sector doctors, presenting symptoms ranging from a simple cough to a cough presented as a possible relapse.