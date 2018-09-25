Low-carb, keto diets may have negative long-term consequences

Business Insider reports that the ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low carb plan where healthy fats make up 80% of a person's daily calories, and protein 20%. Only 50 grams of carbohydrates are allowed a day, compared to the USDA recommendation of 225 to 325 grams.

The idea is to go into a state of ketosis, in which the body burns fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

But while a ketogenic diet helps reduce sugar and processed food intake, according to a study of overweight men published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it doesn't necessarily burn more body fat.

Dieters tend to eliminate healthier carbohydrates like bananas, legumes, or oats, and with them nutrients like magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Some of the findings suggest going low-carb could lead to glucose intolerance or even diabetes, though more research is needed to confirm this.

Research that looked at eating patterns of U.S. adults found that those who ate a moderate amount of carbs were more likely to live longer than high or low carb eaters.

A third study that surveyed Europeans' eating habits revealed that those who ate fewer fresh vegetables, fruits, and nuts are more likely to develop deadly cancers.