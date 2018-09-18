BPA-Free plastics found to be as harmful as regular plastic

Twenty years ago, when the researchers conducted the experiment for the first time, BPA was found to give rise to chromosomally abnormal embryos in mice, leading the researchers to believe the same could be happening to humans.

BPA was found to interfere with the endocrine system in the body which regulates everything from fertility to brain development.

In this new study, researchers used BPS, a bisphenol which is used to replace BPA, and found the mice in the study all began to develop reproductive problems even though they were kept in BPA-free cages — similar to their previous study.

BPA was found to affect the developing brain, heart, lungs, as well as other organs in the body.

The researchers are warning the public about the dangers of different types of plastics used in consumer products as they could ultimately affect the body.

A researcher involved in the study said plastic containers should never be put into the microwave or dishwasher because this causes the chemicals in the container to leak.