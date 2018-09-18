Chemicals in personal care products could be disrupting female hormones

According to the George Mason University study published in the journal Environment International, beauty products often contain environmental products such as parabens, which are antimicrobial preservatives, or benzophenones, which serve as UV filters.

Researchers collected over 500 samples from 143 women aged 18 to 44 who had no chronic health conditions and didn't use birth control.

Analysis of the samples indicate that those with the chemicals present in their system produced abnormal amounts of the reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone, reports the Independent.

Too much estrogen has been linked to fibroids and irregular periods, but too little prevents eggs from maturing. Excessive progesterone, meanwhile, is associated with breast cancer and unusual vaginal bleeding.