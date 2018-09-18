Researchers turn to oysters as pollution-tracking sentinels

Their findings reveal that much like canaries in a coal mine, oysters stationed near offshore oil platforms can detect minute amounts of hydrocarbons as each one constantly filters dozens of gallons of water every day.

That could alert scientists to tiny infrastructure cracks before they become catastrophic oil spills that threaten wildlife and coastal communities.

Attached to rocks or other supports, oysters are ideal for nearly real-time analysis because "they have nothing to do except notice the surrounding noises and temperature and light variations," said Jean-Charles Massabuau, a researcher at France's CNRS scientific institute.

Working with the University of Bordeaux, he has been developing processes for measuring an oyster's reactions to exposure to oil and natural gas in the water since 2011 alongside biologists, mathematicians and computer specialists.

The bivalve "is perfectly made for sampling the quality of the water it filters all day long" as it reacts almost instantly to the slightest amount of oil, Massabuau said.

To study the reactions, he and his team have come up with an electrically isolated aquarium using concrete and plastic foam blocks, old bicycle tube tires and tennis balls at the world's second-oldest marine research station, on the Bay of Arcachon in southwest France.

Electrodes are attached to about a dozen oysters in the tank, allowing researchers to measure how quickly each oyster's valves are opening and closing to filter the water for food.

Spikes in valve cycles are the first alert that the mollusc has become stressed, with larger increases corresponding to higher hydrocarbon concentrations.