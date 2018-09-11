Chronic pain may contribute to suicide, study warns

The finding suggests chronic pain may be a risk factor for suicide, the study authors say.

While the study can't prove that chronic pain contributed to people's decisions to kill themselves, "we did see that mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety were more common among those with chronic pain," said lead author Dr. Emiko Petrosky, a medical epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

It's estimated that 25 million U.S. adults have some level of daily pain and 10.5 million of them have considerable pain every day, Petrosky and colleagues note in Annals of Internal Medicine.

"Health care providers caring for patients with chronic pain should be aware of the risk for suicide," Petrosky told Reuters Health. "Chronic pain is a huge public health problem. It's essential that we improve chronic pain management through integrated patient centered management that includes mental health care in addition to medications for these patients."

Data for the study had been collected from 18 states between 2003 and 2014 by the CDC's National Violent Death Reporting System. Out of 123,181 suicide deaths in the study, the records for 10,789, or about 9 percent, included notations by officials - such as coroners, medical examiners and law enforcement officers - that indicated evidence of chronic pain.

The proportion of suicides committed by people suffering from chronic pain increased during the study, rising from 7.4 percent in 2003 to 10.2 percent in 2014. But Petrosky's team also underscored the fact that the percentage of people battling chronic pain also rose during the same time period.

Back pain, cancer pain and arthritis pain accounted for a large proportion of the chronic pain conditions.

The new study can't say anything about the state of chronic pain management in this country, said Dr. Michael L. Barnett, a health policy and management researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a primary care physician at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston

A problem with this kind of study is you don't know what other risk factors people had, said Dr. Ajay D. Wasan, vice president for scientific affairs at the American Academy of Pain Medicine and a professor of anesthesia and psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.