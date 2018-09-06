Poor healthcare behind 6 out of 10 preventable deaths: study

Every year, about five million people in these countries die as a result of sub-standard care, according to a report published by The Lancet medical journal.

This was out of 8.6 million total deaths from treatable conditions, and far outweighs the 3.6 million deaths from lack of access to healthcare.

Overall, deaths from treatable conditions cost the global economy some $6 trillion (5.2 trillion euros) in 2015 alone, the researchers found, pointing to "systematic deficits" in primary and hospital care.

"For too long, the global health discourse has been focused on improving access to care without sufficient emphasis on high-quality care," said Muhammad Pate, a co-author of the report by The Lancet Global Health Commission, of which he is co-chairman.

"Providing health services without guaranteeing a minimum level of quality is ineffective, wasteful and unethical," he said, and warned there was a "vast epidemic of low-quality care".

Substandard care was a factor in 84 percent of cardiovascular deaths, 81 percent of vaccine-preventable diseases, and 61 percent of post-birth complications.