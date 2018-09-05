Head-turning violence helps tiny songbirds kill big prey: study

Now researchers say these carnivorous killers use powerful beak-and-jaw motions to shake their victims vigorously, whirling them around at speeds which cause injuries akin to whiplash.

"We already knew that they can kill surprisingly large animals for their size, but we didn't know specifically how they do it," said Dr Diego Sustaita, lead author of a study published in Wednesday's Proceedings of the Royal Society journal.

Although shrikes have sharply hooked, falcon-like beaks which they jab into the head or neck of their prey, causing partial paralysis, they don't have the large talons possessed by other birds of prey to help them finish the job.

But researchers at San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research on California's San Clemente island found clear evidence of violent shaking in a motion which uses the victim's weight against it, Sustaita said.

"The way that shrikes shake their prey is likely to be important for immobilising and killing it because the accelerations of the prey's own body around its neck results in forces that could break or damage the neck," he told AFP.

"The rate at which the shrikes shake their heads was surprising, especially with relatively large animals in their jaws!" he said, with the study suggesting the movement resulted in accelerations equivalent of around 6g-force.