330,000 tons of microplastics enter environment each year

The largest contributor of microplastics - tiny pieces of plastic that do not break down for many years and damage the bodies and tissues that absorb them - is the tyre industry, the society said in its study.

Microplastics are released into the environment from the wear and tear of tyres from machines including vehicles, planes, diggers, shovels and bikes.

Other major culprits when it comes to microplastics pollution are sewage treatment plants, aeroplanes and construction sites, the study says.

"We can assume that microplastics already exist in all areas of the environment," said Leandra Hamann, one of the study's co-authors.