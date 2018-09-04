Microwaves suspected cause of US diplomatic staff headaches

The brain can perceive microwaves as sounds in a phenomenon known as the Frey effect. Over time, targeted microwave energy could induce head injury.

A microwave weapon, according to the New York Times, could look like a satellite dish and may be handheld or fixed to a variety of transportation. Citing research, the New York Times reports that U.S. diplomatic staff in Cuba experienced intense high-pitched sounds inside their hotel rooms and homes.

University of Pennsylvania brain expert Douglas Smith told CNN the injuries are like "like a concussion, but without a concussion" as patients had no previous head trauma.

A senior U.S. administration official told CNN authorities suspect the injuries were caused by microwave beams, but added that they have no solid evidence.