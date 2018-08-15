Brace for extra-warm weather through 2022

The double whammy of climate change and so-called natural variability more than doubles the likelihood of "extreme warm events" in ocean surface waters, creating a dangerous breeding ground for hurricanes and typhoons, they reported in Nature Communications.

"This warm phase is reinforcing long-term climate change," lead author Florian Sevellec, a climate scientist at the University of Brest in France, told AFP.

"This particular phase is expected to continue for at least five years."

Earth's average surface temperature has always fluctuated.

Over the last million years, it vacillated roughly every 100,000 years between ice ages and balmy periods warmer than today.

Over the last 11,000 years, those variations have become extremely modest, allowing our species to flourish.

Manmade climate change -- caused by billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases injected into the atmosphere, mainly over the last century -- has come on top of those small shifts, and today threatens to overwhelm them.

Teasing apart the influence of carbon pollution and natural variation has long bedevilled scientists trying hey to quantify the impact of climate change on cyclones, droughts, floods and other forms of extreme weather.