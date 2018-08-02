Study shows children affected by exposure to alcohol through breast milk

In the study, breastfeeding moms were asked about their alcohol consumption and their smoking habits with a questionnaire, reports CBS News.

The study was then tested the children of these moms on their vocabulary, nonverbal reasoning, and cognitive processing every two years until the age of 11.

Children of mothers who drank were shown to have lower test scores than those who didn't from age 6 to 7.

However, the effects don't seem to be long-lasting as the same results weren't seen when the children turned 10 to 11.

Dr. Elissa Rubin, medical director of Happy and Healthy Pediatrics, told CBS News that a mother should not breastfeed if she "feels any of the effects of alcohol in her system."

However, Dr. Rubin said an occasional glass of wine is fine as long as women drink water and eat a full meal afterwards.

Smoking didn't appear to have an effect on children's cognitive ability, however researchers warn it still isn't a good idea to smoke.

