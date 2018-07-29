Wearing a tie could be detrimental to your health

According to Business Insider, the study was conducted by taking MRI scans of 15 men who wore ties and 15 men who didn't.

The researchers found that tie-wearers received 7.5% less cerebral blood flow than those who didn't wear ties.

According to a separate study conducted by the British Journal of Ophthalmology, wearing a tie could also increase the risk of eye problems such as glaucoma and cataracts, as it restricts the blood flow in the arteries and veins of the neck.

Researchers at Yonsei University found that people who wear ties usually find their range of motion 'significantly decreased' when they wear a tight necktie.

Even the risk of musculoskeletal trauma can be increased just by wearing a tie as tension would accumulate in muscles such as the upper trapezius.

However, researchers involved did warn those who have high blood pressure and other health issues may suffer from headaches and nausea if a necktie is worn for too long.