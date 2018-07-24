Longest lunar eclipse of this century to take place this month

NASA reports Earth's shadow is made from three different parts, the outer part known as the penumbra, the central part known as the umbra and the antumbra, which is beyond the penumbra and umbra.

The moon will reportedly turn a "ruddy brown color" when it enters the umbra.

The entire event, from start to finish, will take about four hours.

According to Express, this month's moon will be at apogee, at its farthest possible distance from Earth.

However, when the moon is at its nearest to Earth, it is called a perigee.

According to space.com, the blood moon will be visible in most places, except in north America.