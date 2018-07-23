Study shows teen ADHD symptoms may be linked to digital media usage

The study found nearly 81% of students reported using at least one type of digital media multiples times daily.

At the beginning of the study, the students involved had to complete a survey in which they answered how often they consumed 14 different media activities such as social media, texting, watching videos online, and more, reports CNN.

The students took a total of five surveys in the fall 2014, spring of 2015, fall of 2015, spring of 2016, and fall of 2016."

Reports also say it is possible that phone notifications distract the students' attention, making it harder to develop concentration skills."

According to the surveys, the teens who reported "infrequently using digital media" had a 4.6% chance of reporting ADHD symptoms in the surveys that followed.

For teens who reported using seven digital media platforms, the percentage almost doubled to 9.5%.

And for the students who said they use all 14 digital platforms on a daily basis, the percentage climbed to 10.5.

Adam Leventhal, the lead author of the study, said to CNN there weren't any clinicians involved in the study to "provide a diagnosis" as the study was based on self-reports on digital media use compared to ADHD symptoms.