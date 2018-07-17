Seat standards may be coming to U.S. airlines

Non-profit group Flyer Rights claims plane seats have been narrowing since the early 2000s. Seat width has gone from 18.5 to 17 inches, while the distance between seat rows have gone down to between 28 and 31 inches from an average of 35, as airlines sacrifice space to increase the number of seats, Bloomberg reports.

Some are concerned that cramped cabins may impact passenger evacuation during an emergency, which should take only 90 seconds.

To address this, a provision in the recently passed FAA Reauthorization Bill requires the agency to set minimum seat-size standards, and to do so within the year. This is expected to greatly improve passenger wellness, and maybe help reduce air rage incidents, since people aren't feeling as cramped up or claustrophobic.

But experts say airlines intent on cutting costs could do so by reducing padding or taking out standard features like tray tables. Alternatively, they could also raise prices.