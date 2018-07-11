World's oldest colour may help shed light on mystery of life on earth

Researchers discovered the pigments, produced by ancient microscopic cyanobacteria, after extracting 1.1 billion-year-old rocks found in marine black shale deep beneath the Sahara desert in Mauritania, according to the study published in science journal PNAS.

The scientists said the pigments were the "oldest biological colour" and was more than half a billion years older than previous pigment discoveries.

"The bright pink pigments are the molecular fossils of chlorophyll that were produced by ancient photosynthetic organisms inhabiting an ancient ocean that has long since vanished," said Nur Gueneli, a scientist from Australian National University who found the molecules as part of her PhD studies.

The researchers crushed the billion-year-old rocks to powder, before extracting and analysing molecules of ancient organisms from them.

The fossils range from blood red to deep purple in their concentrated form and bright pink when diluted, the scientists said.