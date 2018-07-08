Deep sea sponges could be source of new antibiotics

The secret to treating antibiotic-resistant disease could lie under the waves.

Scientists have been collecting deep sea sponges from sea beds across the world using submersibles and remotely operated vehicles.

The teams from Florida Atlantic University and University of Plymouth, working separately, found new strains of bacteria living in sea sponges.

Florida researchers looked at both antibacterial and antifungal properties of the microbes they found.

While the University of Plymouth focused on anti-infective agents against e.Coli and methicillin-resistant-staphyloccocus aureus or MRSA.

Both teams screened microbes they found against a range of infections that doctors now struggle to treat with conventional antibiotic drugs.

And they both found the sea sponge samples contained agents that act against MRSA.

Both teams are now looking at purifying and characterising the microbial isolates, as well as investigating clusters of genes that could be useful in developing new drugs.

As it becomes more difficult to treat infections resistant to antibiotics, the deep sea environment is regarded as an important potential source of new treatments.

The Plymouth team estimates it will be at least five years before the new natural products are developed for clinical trials.