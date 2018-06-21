Marriage tied to lower risk of fatal heart attacks and strokes

Researchers examined data from 34 previous studies involving more than two million people.

Overall, they found that compared to married people, adults who were divorced, widowed or never married were 42 percent more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and 16 percent more likely to develop coronary artery disease.

Unmarried people were also 43 percent more likely to die from heart disease and 55 percent more likely to die from strokes, researchers report in the journal Heart.

While the study wasn't a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how marriage might help improve heart health, there are many reasons marriage might have a protective effect including potentially more financial stability and social support, said senior study author Dr. Mamas Mamas of the University of Keele in the U.K.

"For example, it is well known that patients are more likely to take important medications after an event such as a heart attack or a stroke if they are married, perhaps because of spousal pressure," Mamas said by email. "Similarly, they are more likely to take part in rehabilitation which improves outcomes after strokes or heart attacks."

Having a spouse around may also help patients recognise early symptoms from heart disease or the start of a heart attack, Mamas added.

Marriage isn't the biggest predictor of heart disease, however. Well-known risk factors like age, sex, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, smoking and diabetes account for about 80 percent of the risk, researchers note.

All of the studies in the current analysis were published between 1963 and 2015 and included people ranging in age from 42 to 77 from Europe, Scandinavia, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Divorce was associated with 33 percent higher odds of death from coronary heart disease and a more than doubled risk of death from strokes, the study found. Men and women who divorced were also 35 percent more likely to develop heart disease than married people.