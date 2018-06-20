A life at high altitude shapes human body, but how?

Nepalese men and women born and raised at 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) and up are more likely to have curtailed forearms compared to people of similar ancestry from lowland areas, scientists reported in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Intriguingly, adjoining parts of the anatomy -- the upper arms and hand -- remain the same for both groups.

A similar pattern was uncovered in earlier research among Peruvian children, reinforcing the notion that harsh mountain conditions were somehow responsible.

"It was interesting to see that they both followed the same growth patterns," lead author Stephanie Payne, a biological anthropologist at the University of Cambridge, told AFP.

The findings raise a host of questions, starting with this one: What is it about an high-altitude living that makes the body shape-shift?

"This is most likely an adaptation to improving oxygen uptake," said Payne.

For similar reasons, indigenous peoples of the Himalayas and Andes often have barrel chests, the better to expand lung capacity and take in more oxygen.

Although air contains 21 percent oxygen at all altitudes, it feels as if there is less of it in the mountains due to lower air pressure.

Using the measure of "effective oxygen", the level drops by just under 40 percent at 3,500 metres compared to sea level.

In high-mountain regions, low oxygen availability results in inefficient conversion of food into energy, which means that there is less energy available for growth.

This become especially true when combined with a nutrient poor diet.