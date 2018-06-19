85 per cent of handguns worldwide owned by civilians, report shows

Ownership rates vary greatly between countries. The United States had the highest rate with 120 firearms per every 100 residents - with 393,300,000 weapons, US civilians own almost 40 per cent of the world's total 1,013 million firearms, the report said.

The US was followed by Yemen with 53 firearms per every 100 residents and Montenegro with 39.1 per every 100 residents. Countries including Indonesia, Japan, Malawi and several Pacific island states had some of the lowest rates of gun ownership.

Only 13 per cent of handguns are owned by state militaries and 2 per cent by law enforcement agencies, according to the survey.

There has also been a jump in the number of handguns owned by civilians, from around 650 million in 2006 to around 857 million last year, an increase of 32 per cent.

The reported global totals for law enforcement and militaries showed net decreases.

Only about 100 million civilian firearms were found to be registered, accounting for just 12 per cent of the global total, the survey said, adding that poor record-keeping and the absence of reporting requirements in many countries complicate assessment.