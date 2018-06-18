Antarctica ice melting much faster than previously expected

At the current rate, melting ice could contribute up to six inches to sea-levels by 2100.

The new study found that between 1992 and 2017, Antarctica lost three trillion tons of ice, which led to a three-tenths of an inch sea-level rise.

The alarming part of that trend was that 40 percent of the ice loss occurred within the past five years.

Researchers found that in 2015, Antarctica lost roughly 1,929 gigatons of ice, 89% of which was from the western part of the continent.

The study confirms that the West Antarctic ice sheets are melting more rapidly than those in the east, with glacier flows increasing in response to warming oceans.

The area has also experienced major iceberg calving incidents in recent years, which renders the larger region of ice left behind more prone to melting.

If the entire Western Antarctic ice sheet were to melt, previous studies estimate it could cause a 3-meter rise in global sea levels.