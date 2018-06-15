India faces worst water crisis in history, study says

According to the "Composite Water Management Index" report, the water crisis is bound to get worse in the second-most-populous country with 1.3 billion inhabitants, co-author Avinash Mishra said Friday.

"By 2030, the country’s water demand is projected to be twice the available supply, implying severe water scarcity for hundreds of millions of people and an eventual 6 per cent loss in the country’s GDP," the report released Thursday said.

A total of 21 major cities across India are expected to run out of water by 2020, affecting 100 million people, said Mishra, a government policy adviser.

Nearly 70 per cent of India's water is contaminated and the nation is ranked 120 of 122 countries in the water quality index, Mishra added.

The "emergency situation" due to poor management of water resources and rapidly declining levels of groundwater required urgent measures, the official said.

"Between 40 to 50 per cent of water losses have been detected in irrigation for agriculture and drinking water supplies," he said.

The report ranked Indian states on parameters such as restoration of water bodies and building water conservation structures, irrigation, farm practices and implementation of water policies.