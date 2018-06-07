Study warns of alarming decline in Australian fish

A 10-year study, looking at nearly 200 species at 544 sites, found the main cause was overfishing, with climate change also contributing, although the organisation that manages the nation's fisheries disputed the findings.

The research, in the decade to 2015 by the University of Tasmania and Sydney's University of Technology, indicated that the numbers of large fish species -- over 20 centimetres (eight inches) -- had decreased by about 30 percent.

Claimed to be the first independent assessment of the size and abundance of coastal fish species off the Australian continent, it used frequent underwater surveys by divers along blocks of reef.

Researchers compared areas where fishing was allowed with marine parks where it was limited or not permitted at all.

"We found consistent population declines amongst many popular commercial and recreational fishes, including in marine parks that allowed limited fishing, while numbers increased within no-fishing reserves," said lead author Graham Edgar.

The study, published in the journal Aquatic Conservation, warned that the present situation globally -- with more than 98 percent of seas open to some form of fishing -- needed "immediate multinational attention".

"Effective recovery of fish populations, so that catch can be doubled from the present very low levels, cannot occur without major change to business as usual," said Edgar.