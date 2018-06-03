How to prepare for a hurricane evacuation

Before leaving the house, make sure to pack an emergency kit with money, medication, a portable radio, flashlights and at least three days' worth of food and water.

Designate a meeting spot with your family in case you get separated. Mobile phones may or may not work in affected areas.

Make sure to photograph or scan important documents such as licenses, social security cards, passports, prescriptions and tax statements.

Upload images online, so that you have backup copies. Store the documents in fireproof, watertight containers or bring them with you.

The Food and Drug Administration suggests turning your refrigerator to the coldest setting, so that if the power goes out, items can stay cold longer. Even with no power, a freezer can stay cold for about 48 hours.

Double check that dangerous chemicals like bleach, ammonia and drain cleaners are securely stored. Move electronics and small appliances as high up as possible.

And lastly, clear the yard and board up your windows. Move or dispose of anything that could become a projectile if left on the ground.