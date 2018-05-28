Coral bleaching has left only 1% of Japan's biggest reef healthy

Bleaching can occur due to changing environmental conditions such as rising sea temperatures and causes coral to expel tiny photosynthetic algae which drains them of their color.

Since the 1980s, the volume of coral in Sekisei Lagoon near Okinawa has plummeted by nearly 80 percent.

The coral has been damaged by starfish eating coral and rising ocean temperatures, according to Japan Today.

The latest study shows that the corals haven't recovered much since 2008 due to the 1998, 2001, 2007, and 2016 bleaching events.

The lagoon itself is around 67.89 square kilometers with only around 1.4% of its corals still healthy.

Coral reefs are home to 25% of marine life even though they only make up one percent of the marine environment.

The only way the corals would be able to recover is if the temperature in the ocean drops and algaes are able to colonise them again, reports AFP.