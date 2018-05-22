Costly eczema injection also helps relieve severe asthma: study

Dupilumab (Dupixent) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017. The drug's maker, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, set the price at $37,000 per year.

Now, the anti-inflammatory has been tested in a randomized, controlled trial of more than 2,000 patients with moderate to severe asthma.

When 200-300 milligrams were given by injection every two weeks for a year, it cut potentially life-threatening asthma attacks almost in half when compared to a placebo.

It also improved patients' lung function, said the findings released at the 2018 American Thoracic Society Conference in San Diego, and published online in The New England Journal of Medicine.

For patients with high numbers of a specific type of white blood cell, called eosinophils, asthma attacks were cut by two-thirds.

"This drug not only reduced severe symptoms of asthma, it improved the ability to breathe," said co-author Mario Castro, a doctor and professor at the Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis.