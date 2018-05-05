Study warns of cholera flare-up in beleaguered Yemen

Health authorities should "immediately" boost measures to mitigate risk, an international team urged in The Lancet Global Health.

These could include vaccination, distributing equipment for filtering and disinfecting water, and repairing crumbling sanitation infrastructure.

Based on data from previous outbreaks, the team calculated that 54 percent of districts in Yemen could be affected by an epidemic flare-up in 2018, "totalling a population at risk of more than 13.8 million."

According to the United Nations, two in three Yemenis -- more than 17 million people -- do not know where their next meal will come from.

Two million people are displaced, and fewer than half of health facilities are still functioning.