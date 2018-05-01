Cybersecurity breach increased on Gulf-based companies, says GBM study

According to findings of the 7th edition of its annual cybersecurity study revealed by Gulf Business Machines (GBM), the region’s number one provider of IT solutions, today at the 2018 Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) in Dubai.

This year’s survey focused on cybersecurity in the business environment, and revealed how regional companies are implementing their cybersecurity strategy.

This finding underscores the necessity of a change in mindset, especially among management when it comes to budgeting for the right technologies needed to deal with a breach once discovered. Meanwhile, 62 percent of respondents stated that they were likely to utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) for securing their organisations, which showed willingness in deploying new technologies.

"We have seen a large number of high-profile cyber-attacks this past year and this is a trend that isn’t looking to slow down. Despite the constant stream of security updates and patches, attacks are growing increasingly common.

In today’s context, it is crucial for organisations to understand that preparation against a security breach should not be purely focused on preventative tactics, but rather it is important to invest in resources that aid in detection and response. This will test the resilience of an organization’s security against breaches," said Hani Nofal, Vice President of Intelligent Network Solutions, Security and Mobility at GBM.

A significant issue the survey highlighted was the risk around the Operating Technology (OT) with 31 percent of Gulf organisations experiencing attacks to their OT environments. However, Gulf organizations have started taking action by deploying security controls for OT and developing a security strategy for prevention, detection and response.

A few organizations are also leading the way in setting up a SOC dedicated to computer-based supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems isolated from the IT environment.