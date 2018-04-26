Get malaria response ‘back on track: UN says

"The latest data from WHO [World Health Organisation] show that the global malaria response is at a crossroads," the agency’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in his video message for the Day, explaining that the declining trend in malaria cases and deaths has stalled, and vital funding for malaria programmes has flatlined.

"If we continue along this path, we will lose the gains for which we have fought so hard," he added.

This year's theme of the Day is "Ready to Beat Malaria."

Although more and more countries have eliminated the disease, challenges remain.

In 2016, there were an estimated 216 million cases of malaria in 91 countries, an increase of 5 million cases over 2015, and malaria deaths reached 445,000, a slight decrease from 446,000 in 2015 but still a significant number.

The UN health chief called on countries and the global health community to close the critical gaps in the malaria response, and urged all partners to unite around a common goal: accelerating the pace of progress.

"Together, we must ensure that no one is left behind in accessing life-saving services to prevent, diagnose and treat malaria," he said.