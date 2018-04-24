Australia's mammal extinction rate could worsen: scientists

Researchers from the government-funded Threatened Species Recovery Hub identified 10 Australian birds and seven mammals whose extinctions could mostly be prevented if governments and communities were made aware of the risks they faced.

"This would be an increase in Australia's exceptionally dire extinction rate, which -- for mammals -- is the highest in the world," said John Woinarski of Charles Darwin University.

"Over the last two hundred years at least 34 Australian mammal species and 29 birds have become extinct," added Woinarski, who co-led the research published in the scientific journal Pacific Conservation Biology this month.

"Identifying the species at greatest risk of extinction is a crucial first step in avoiding their extinctions," he said in a statement.

The most at-risk bird is the endangered King Island brown thornbill, found on an island off the island state of Tasmania.

It has little more than a five percent chance of surviving the next 20 years unless conservation efforts are stepped up, the researchers said.

Other birds that have a 50-50 or greater chance of becoming extinct include the orange-bellied parrot, western ground parrot, plains-wanderer, regent honeyeater and herald petrel.

Most are found on islands or in the more heavily developed regions of southern Australia.

In the case of mammals, the central rock-rat -- a small rodent that lives in the arid areas of central Australia -- has an estimated 65 percent chance of becoming extinct over the next two decades.

Second on the at-risk list is the northern hopping-mouse, another small rodent, at 48 percent.