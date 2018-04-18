Bubbles key to disease prevention, medicine delivery, and cutting naval costs, says scientist

Bubbles as you've never seen them before. Slowed-down video released by Boston University's Dr. James Bird show how different bubbles form - and burst.



Bird's team studies the dynamics of bubbles. He says bubbles have a role in delivering future medicine and preventing deadly diseases.



Coating micro-bubbles with medicine that can be ruptured with sound waves within brain capillaries could help breach the blood-brain barrier.



While understanding how bubbles help spread respiratory illnesses like Legionnaire's disease could help reduce the risk.



Bubble science may also help the U.S. Navy cut the cost of cleaning barnacles and algae off its ships.



Bird was keynote speaker at the Center for Excellence in Education's annual congressional lunch in Washington.