Bubbles key to disease prevention, medicine delivery, and cutting naval costs, says scientist

  • Wednesday 18, April 2018 in 1:50 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The science of bubbles may be key to delivering medicine to hard-to-reach areas, preventing deadly diseases, and saving navies world-wide hundreds of millions of dollars. Jim Drury reports.

Bubbles as you've never seen them before. Slowed-down video released by Boston University's Dr. James Bird show how different bubbles form - and burst.

Bird's team studies the dynamics of bubbles. He says bubbles have a role in delivering future medicine and preventing deadly diseases.

Coating micro-bubbles with medicine that can be ruptured with sound waves within brain capillaries could help breach the blood-brain barrier.

While understanding how bubbles help spread respiratory illnesses like Legionnaire's disease could help reduce the risk.

Bubble science may also help the U.S. Navy cut the cost of cleaning barnacles and algae off its ships.

Bird was keynote speaker at the Center for Excellence in Education's annual congressional lunch in Washington.