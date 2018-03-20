More Americans at risk for heart attack and stroke

While black adults no longer lag behind white people in cardiovascular health as much as they once did, this is because of worsening health among white people rather than gains for blacks, the study also found.



For the study, researchers examined nationally representative survey data collected from 1988 to 2014 from U.S. adults aged 25 and older who didn’t have a history of cardiovascular disease.



Even among the youngest people in the study, ranging in age from 25 to 44, the proportion of people with optimal heart health never exceeded 40 percent of whites, 25 percent of Mexican-Americans and 15 percent of African-Americans.



All of the risk factors for heart disease that researchers examined in the study are considered modifiable because they may be possible to change with interventions like medication or lifestyle changes.



Generally, the proportion of Americans with healthy eating and exercise habits who also had an ideal weight and well controlled blood sugar declined over time.



In the first survey period of the study, from 1988 to 1994, the proportion of younger African-American adults with optimal heart health was about 23 percentage points lower than for whites, while Mexican-Americans lagged by about 13 to 16 percentage points, the study found.