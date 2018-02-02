UAE mangroves the largest in the Gulf, study finds

Analysis of satellite images acquired from the King Abdul-Aziz City for Science and Technology recently published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment show that the UAE is now home to nearly 50 percent of all mangroves in the region. The mangrove coverage in the Emirates has nearly doubled.

"Plantation and rehabilitation projects, primarily in Abu Dhabi, have played an important role in preserving and increasing mangroves throughout the years," The National quoted Dr. Hanan Almahasheer, Assistant Biology Professor at the Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam, as saying in an article published in January called Spatial coverage of mangrove communities in the Arabian Gulf.

It read, "Where they used to cover 40 square kilometres along the UAE coastlines on the Arabian Gulf and one site on the Gulf of Oman coast, at Khor Kalba, now they are extensively found along UAE coastlines with about 79 square kilometres, comprising 48 per cent of the overall mangroves in the region."

The images were captured last year using the Landsat 8 observation satellite; however, since the satellite only registers images at a spatial resolution of 30 metres or higher – meaning that any mangrove clusters smaller than 30 meters would not be visible – the actual area covered by mangroves is likely to be much higher.

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, which maps the emirate’s mangroves using higher-resolution satellites, estimates the coverage to be closer to 155 square kilometres, said Dr. Himansu Sekhar Das, Unit Head of Marine Threatened Species for the EAD.

"We don’t blame them for not detecting that. It is because they are using satellite data with a different resolution," Dr. Das said after reviewing the report.

Dr. Das said the growth of the UAE mangroves was due to a plantation programme undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Government initiated decades ago by the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"It has almost doubled in 20 or 30 years," Dr. Das said. "What you see today is the result of 40 years’ worth of planting between the natural mangroves. During a period where we are losing mangroves in many parts of the world, here they are doing well. Due to political will and government interest, we are able to maintain this habitat and this is part of our mandate."

The extensive planting programme had been so successful that the EAD no longer plants mangroves in new areas where they didn’t previously exist.