Study finds eardrums point where eyes look

The research was published in January in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists placed 16 people in a room with no sound and placed small microphones in their ears to record eardrum movement. They tracked how the individuals responded to shifting LED lights without moving their head. Researchers discovered found that eardrum movement corresponds with where the eyes are looking, even when no sound is present.

They also detected vibrations in the eardrum just before the eyeballs shifted to wherever the light was.