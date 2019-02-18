Japan’s machinery orders edge down in December

The reading was better than the median forecast of a 1.1-per-cent fall by analysts surveyed by the Nikkei Business Daily.

Machinery orders were almost unchanged in November, according to the Cabinet Office.

In December, core private-sector machinery orders, which exclude volatile categories such as ships and utilities, were down 0.1 per cent to 862.6 billion yen (7.8 billion dollars), the office said in a statement.

The statistic is considered an indicator of future capital spending.

The office expected machinery orders for the first quarter of this year to decline 1.8 per cent from the previous three-month period to 2.54 trillion yen.

Machinery orders in the October-to-December quarter dropped 4.2 per cent from the previous three-month period to 2.59 trillion yen, for the first fall in four quarters.

Overseas demand, an indicator of future exports, plunged 21.9 per cent month-on-month to 987.4 billion yen in December, which comes after an 18.5-per-cent increase in the previous month.

Japan's economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.4 per cent in the October-to-December period, marking the first growth in two quarters, the government said Thursday.