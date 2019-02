It was the ninth record year in a row, the office in the city of Wiesbaden reported.

The number of overnight stays by foreign travellers increased by 5 per cent to 87.7 million. For domestic guests, there was an increase of 4 per cent to 389.9 million.

The statistics cover establishments with at least 10 beds.

According to representatives for the German tourism industry, Germany is the most popular destination for domestic travellers.