6 million visits to "Identity and Citizenship" website in 2018

The site attracted 2,110,823 new visitors by an increase of 27.7%, while the average time taken by one visit was 2 minutes 44 seconds.

The Authority stressed that this high turnout on its website comes in the light of being one of the governmental bodies whose services include all categories of society, individuals and institutions, especially after the transfer of the functions of citizenship, passports, and the entry and residence of foreigners in the country, noting that the website is one of the main windows through which the Authority delivers its services, let alone that it is the main source of information of its affairs, activities and initiatives, as well as an effective and interactive means of communication between the Authorit and the public.

Abdul Aziz Al Ma'amari, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Authority, confirmed that the website is subject to periodic review and timely updating to provide it with all the new developments within the framework of the Authority's work in terms of services and information.