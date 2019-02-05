Berlin jobs market finds mostly low level work for refugees

Berlin (dpa) - Manaf Al Maftah turned up at a Berlin jobs fair last year, with hope in his heart and his employment history in his pocket. Information technology skills helped the young Syrian draw the interest of a company in the field.

A year later, Al Maftah is back. Now 32 and working for the company Infinit Services as a junior software developer, his aim is to encourage other refugees to take the step and build a new life for themselves in Germany.

The fourth professional and training fair for refugees and foreign jobseekers - said to be the largest of its kind in Europe - drew many young people to the stands set up by 180 companies this week.

Among them were large, well-known companies, but there were also smaller associations and institutions providing information on training and further education.

Among the many jobseekers was a Syrian looking for an apprenticeship.

"There are lots of opportunities here," said the young man, who has lived in Berlin since fleeing Syria in 2015 and currently earns money by delivering newspapers.

According to Germany's Federal Employment Agency (BA), 370,000 refugees in Germany from countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Nigeria and Eritrea currently have a job.

That is 100,000 more than a year ago and is made up of 300,000 people in full-time employment paying taxes and social contributions and 70,000 in part-time employment - so-called "mini-jobs."

The number in full-time employment is rising steadily, from a little more than 61,000 in the summer of 2013 to 157,000 in mid-2017. The big influx of refugees came in the summer of 2015.

A further 600,000 refugees of working age are registered with the BA's job centres. This means they are in integration courses or are on the books as unemployed.

BA head Detlef Scheele is of the opinion that tens of thousands of them will find a job this year, given the overall shortage of labour and skills in the German jobs market.