U.S. job growth likely slowed; minimal hit seen from govt shutdown

The Labor Department will publish its closely watched monthly employment report on Friday, two days after the Federal Reserve signaled its three-year interest rate hike campaign might be ending because of rising headwinds to the economy.

It also comes at the end of the first week back at work for hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed during the recent partial government shutdown. The 35-day shutdown, which ended a week ago, may complicate the report but is not expected to have a lasting effect on U.S. employment or the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 165,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after shooting up 312,000 in December - the most in 10 months. The anticipated job gains would be more than the roughly 100,000 per month needed to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

"The economy is in good shape, for the most part," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania. "What is failing is government policy."

In addition to the impact of the shutdown, the report may be muddied by annual revisions to payrolls, hourly earnings and the work week, as well as the incorporation of new population estimates. The shift in population controls means figures on the labor force or number of employed or unemployed would not be directly comparable to December.

The shutdown saw about 380,000 workers furloughed but is seen having a minimal impact on January's job growth as President Donald Trump signed a law guaranteeing these employees back pay.

According to the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which compiles the employment report, these workers will be included in the payrolls count.